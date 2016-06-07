Sky Broadband Choices Appeal To All

By Kathleen Orr | June 7, 2016 | Broadband Choices

Fibre really provide faster connectivity, and reliable too. Take for example, Sky’s Fibre Pro, which claims a speed of up to 76 MB. The standard average broadband user has gotten to a lesser degree than what they have signed up for nowadays though. The regulator firm, Ofcom, noted this.

Sky ADSL and Fibre Broadband both run through the BT Network. Sky is lagging behind other providers in Fibre Optics, however is still leading in speed

Sky Is The Best

Ofcom is saying that among all the big providers, Sky’s 38 MB Fibre has the least degradation in terms of speed. Meaning that Sky can commit to the speed they are advertising.

Sky’s Connect package is the main option for rural areas. Compared with the other Sky Broadband choices, Connect is substantially lower as it is part of the non-LLU areas.

Connect offers speed of up to 8 MB, which is now considered below the minimum and average speed expectations. The slower speed is also subject to frequent traffic instability.

It is turning out to be more expensive also as Sky has to ride on BT’s infrastructure and pay them for using the existing exchanges. Refer to a Sky contact number for your

Positive Side

What is seen, as a positive note for Connect is that its capped package runs to 40 GB. This capped value is considered generous. Although Connect has a data limit, it is still considered better value compared with other competitors.

In terms of the other available deals, Sky is not imposing any form of restrictions. Connect appears to be the sole exception. For the rest, there is no limit in available downloads. Customers are likewise not limited to a Fair Usage Policy, traffic management and no data capping.

Sky is at the forefront of offering this truly unrestricted service. BT has followed thereafter. TalkTalk has followed suit after the two. To define truly unlimited means that Sky has no strings in the fine print to spring surprises to consumers later

Enough On 2GB

There are those who get by with 2 GB a month limit. Households using the net only for browsing a couple of web pages and email reading are bearing this internet speed. Using Sky Broadband Lite is making this an option for many.

If you are more into watching through the iPlayer, accessing then downloading big chunks of files, or online radio listening is a daily habit then a 2 GB per month may not suffice. Doing these things regularly will result in going over that limit..

It will be best to contact Sky and ask which package suits your household

Customers taking on the Sky Broadband Lite contract will be getting free access to wi-fi hotspots in the country. Branches of the big chains, which include Eat, Caffe Nero and Pret, are participating. Check with Sky for the rest of the establishments included with your Lite

Sky Routers

Sky is now offering two different wireless routers. Those who are getting the Sky Broadband on its own will receive the standard router. This is the same with those with one of Sky’s standard TV packages

Now for those getting the Sky Q service along with their broadband will get a Sky Q Hub instead. The Hub is Power line compatible. It is also sleeker than the previous routers. As to its compatibility with Power line, it means it can work with other Sky Q devices in providing a better wi-fi signal all over the house.

Going the Sky Q route though is a bit more expensive. The minimum contract is a year and a half long.