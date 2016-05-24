More Contact Options for Sky Technical Support

By Kathleen Orr | May 24, 2016 | Broadband Choices

Sky Corporation is a game changer in media and entertainment content and it has become the leader in its game. Sky has earned the reputation of being a constant innovator in coming up with new products and services that revolutionizes the entertainment landscape. They have introduced the Pay-TV service and now they are at the forefront of media by introducing Sky Q in households. Sky Q is their cutting edge offer for 2016.

If you are in need of technical help because your broadband connection has suddenly dropped, there are people from Sky who will assist you. If you are having any technical difficulty there are people at Sky who are trained to help fix the problem for you.

Dialling the Sky phone number 0844 385 1222 is the fastest way to interact with the Sky customer service team for any query related to the customer account.

Another way is by doing it online. From the Sky help centre website you can access a wide range of guides and information that may help solve or guide you through common issues regarding broadband and other Sky services. Raising a ticket is also possible when you are online.



Online Community

You can also visit popular community boards where they discuss common issues they have encountered with Sky and the solutions they either acquired through a customer service representative or through another person who posted in the forum. That way, you won’t have to spend your vacant hours phoning in your issues.

If you are still undecided, there are many ways to get more information apart from picking up the phone. The Sky customer support communities online provide huge amount of information on all things related to Sky products and services. As a forum, a lot of questions have already been provided with answers. Plus, the discussion thread is worth taking a look at to see if any of your questions have already been answered.



Sky Tweets

The Twitter feed of Sky is also one relevant space for common Q&As from customers. Just like community forums, discussions are quite many and you can also pitch your questions directly for Sky to answer. As it is social media, in order to deliver quick responses companies are motivated to spend time online in answering questions from its Twitter community.

Tweet your questions through @SkyHelpTeam. If you scroll through the feeds, most likely, there are answers there that can relate to your concern at hand. There is also a Facebook presence for Sky. Find Sky’s page on the social network and send them a message or create a post for your question.



More Information

If you’d like to get more information as well as get assistance in understanding the latest product and service promotions from Sky, the customer service contact number to call in the UK is 0844 800 3115. All you need to do is dial up to get in touch with a Sky customer care representative for any inquiries related to your Sky TV.

You can email your questions to the Help centre using your Sky email ID.